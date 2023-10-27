Is Now the Time to Start Betting Props? Plus, Full Week 8 Breakdown, Best Bets, and More.

Sharp and House begin by sharing their rapid reaction to the Bills’ Thursday night win over the Bucs (1:00), before explaining why the prop market is ripe for the picking (4:00). Then, they explain how to handle betting the 49ers with the uncertainty surrounding Brock Purdy (14:00), and preview the rookie QB showdown between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud (22:00). Finally, they take a look at lines that don’t make sense (43:00), share their favorite bets (47:00), and close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (53:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
