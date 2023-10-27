 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top-Heavy Teams Everywhere, Spurs’ Young Talent, and Denver’s Elite Starting Lineup

Austin and Pausha run through a handful of the league’s first few games and talk through the story lines that are already in motion

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs


It’s a new NBA season on Off Guard! Austin and Pausha run through a handful of the league’s first few games and talk through the story lines that are already in motion (7:34). Then, they discuss the common theme between the top-heavy teams and their levels of success (22:03), and give their major takeaways so far (54:06). Later, they put their hoops knowledge back to the test with another round of Lost in the Sauce (59:58).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

