 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dame Time Debut, the Hardenless Sixers, and More First Impressions From Opening Week

Verno and KOC also talk star players already missing prime-time games, rookie debuts, their growing affection for the Orlando Magic, and so much more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the phenomenal debut of Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, as the Bucks defeat the 76ers despite a rare off night from Giannis (01:25). Also, what do the Sixers do with James Harden? With the NBA season fully underway, the guys discuss some of their first impressions from the start of the season (16:15). They discuss star players already missing prime-time games, rookie debuts, their growing affection for the Magic, and so much more.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

The Best Player on Every NFL Team Draft With Todd McShay. Plus, a World Series Preview With Matt Buschmann.

And later, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay, then close the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more