Dame Time Debut, the Hardenless Sixers, and More First Impressions From Opening Week



Verno and KOC discuss the phenomenal debut of Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, as the Bucks defeat the 76ers despite a rare off night from Giannis (01:25). Also, what do the Sixers do with James Harden? With the NBA season fully underway, the guys discuss some of their first impressions from the start of the season (16:15). They discuss star players already missing prime-time games, rookie debuts, their growing affection for the Magic, and so much more.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts