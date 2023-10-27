Jets-Giants Preview and Football Fridays



‌(1:00) — JETS-GIANTS: JJ previews the MetLife Bowl featuring the Jets and Giants, and what a win could mean for each team.

(14:33) — KNICKS: The Knicks drop their home opener but show promise for their 2023-24 campaign.

(16:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(29:22) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 8 in Old School vs. New School.

(53:20) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 8.

(62:36) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 8.

