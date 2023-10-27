 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets-Giants Preview and Football Fridays

The MetLife Bowl is upon us

By John Jastremski
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


(1:00) — JETS-GIANTS: JJ previews the MetLife Bowl featuring the Jets and Giants, and what a win could mean for each team.

(14:33) — KNICKS: The Knicks drop their home opener but show promise for their 2023-24 campaign.

(16:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(29:22) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 8 in Old School vs. New School.

(53:20) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 8.

(62:36) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 8.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

