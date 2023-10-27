 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 8 Matchups: Blowout Week, Darnold SZN, and Backup QB Bonanza

Plus, a wellness check on flashy, young wide receivers who have underperformed this season, and much more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


David vs. Goliath week, what the San Francisco 49ers would look like with Sam Darnold, the head-scratching Deshaun Watson situation, Arthur Smith’s climate change comparison, a wellness check on flashy, young wide receivers who have underperformed this season, and much more (1:47).

Check out our Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

The Best Player on Every NFL Team Draft With Todd McShay. Plus, a World Series Preview With Matt Buschmann.

And later, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay, then close the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more