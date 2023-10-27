Week 8 Matchups: Blowout Week, Darnold SZN, and Backup QB Bonanza



David vs. Goliath week, what the San Francisco 49ers would look like with Sam Darnold, the head-scratching Deshaun Watson situation, Arthur Smith’s climate change comparison, a wellness check on flashy, young wide receivers who have underperformed this season, and much more (1:47).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Kai Grady

