NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and Tyler Parker

The NBA is back! Tate Frazier hosts Tyler Parker to react to NBA opening week, the Bulls already having a players-only meeting, Chet Holmgren and Wemby’s budding rivalry, and a deep dive on SGA and the OKC Thunder. Plus, Nora Princiotti previews NFL Week 8, the latest power rankings, who’s on the trading block, and trade deadline buyers and sellers, then breaks down the Browns’ Deshaun Watson problem.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders

