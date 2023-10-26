 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Craig Breslow Turn the Sox Around? With Lou Merloni. Plus, Pats-Dolphins Preview With John Jastremski.

And later, Brian and Jamie answer a listener email then give out their best bets and game picks for Pats-Fins

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Brian kicks off the pod with some leftover thoughts on the Celtics’ win Wednesday night, including how Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum complement each other and how Jaylen Brown fits into the mix (0:15). Brian talks to NESN’s Lou Merloni about Craig Breslow as the head of baseball for the Sox, how his experience as a former player will help, whether or not he’ll be able to improve the franchise’s pitching development, areas where the Sox need to improve this offseason, and the upcoming World Series (13:45). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the Knicks-Celtics game Wednesday night, the upcoming Patriots-Dolphins game, how the Pats will defend against the Dolphins’ explosive offense, and more (1:01:20). Later, Brian and Jamie answer a listener email, then give out their best bets and game picks for Pats-Fins (1:24:20).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Lou Merloni and John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

