‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 5 Recaps

Juliet returns with cohost Callie Curry to discuss all the Episode 5 ‘Bachelor’ happenings

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


Juliet returns with cohost Callie Curry to discuss all the Episode 5 happenings on both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Starting with Bachelor in Paradise, Juliet and Callie discuss who is the most attractive on the beach this season (2:26), the Tanner-Kat-Davia love triangle (4:28), Brayden and Rachel coupling (8:36), the truth or dare sequence (19:45), the top couples (25:12), and more! On the Golden Bachelor side, the ladies discuss the final three women, Theresa, Leslie, and Faith (31:47), Faith’s helicopter date with Gerry (40:19), who they think is going to win Gerry’s heart (42:14), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

