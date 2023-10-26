Tommy Aspinall’s Push for Immortality, Tyson Fury Looks to Damage Francis Ngannou’s Legacy, and Will the UFC Sign Dillon Danis?

Another week, another UFC pay-per-view card reshuffled. On today’s episode, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll get into the UFC 295 shake-up, the strange interim heavyweight title tag on the massive fight between fan favorite Tom Aspinall and the Russian destroyer Sergei Pavlovich, and how the short-notice nature of the fight will affect the outcome. Then, the guys get into Saturday’s massive fight between boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou before talking Dillon Danis rumors and taking a Discord question.
TOPICS:
- Intro (00:00)
- How each member of 3PAC found out about the new UFC 295 card (04:00)
- Why Pavlovich vs. Aspinall shouldn’t be an interim title fight (09:58)
- Whether we’ll ever see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic (22:02)
- Excitement levels for Fury vs. Ngannou (34:41)
- How Fury and Ngannou have handled fight week (36:18)
- How Ngannou’s fighting legacy will be affected by this fight (42:55)
- If Ngannou loses badly, will this be the end of boxing vs. MMA? (51:33)
- Predictions for Fury vs. Ngannou (54:18)
- Whether the UFC will go after free agent Dillon Danis (56:06)
- Discord question (01:03:10)
- Ariel learns that Ireland invented Halloween (01:08:22)
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify