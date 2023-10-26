 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tommy Aspinall’s Push for Immortality, Tyson Fury Looks to Damage Francis Ngannou’s Legacy, and Will the UFC Sign Dillon Danis?

3PAC covers the new UFC 295 card, whether we’ll ever see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, and much more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Getty Images


Another week, another UFC pay-per-view card reshuffled. On today’s episode, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll get into the UFC 295 shake-up, the strange interim heavyweight title tag on the massive fight between fan favorite Tom Aspinall and the Russian destroyer Sergei Pavlovich, and how the short-notice nature of the fight will affect the outcome. Then, the guys get into Saturday’s massive fight between boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou before talking Dillon Danis rumors and taking a Discord question.

TOPICS:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • How each member of 3PAC found out about the new UFC 295 card (04:00)
  • Why Pavlovich vs. Aspinall shouldn’t be an interim title fight (09:58)
  • Whether we’ll ever see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic (22:02)
  • Excitement levels for Fury vs. Ngannou (34:41)
  • How Fury and Ngannou have handled fight week (36:18)
  • How Ngannou’s fighting legacy will be affected by this fight (42:55)
  • If Ngannou loses badly, will this be the end of boxing vs. MMA? (51:33)
  • Predictions for Fury vs. Ngannou (54:18)
  • Whether the UFC will go after free agent Dillon Danis (56:06)
  • Discord question (01:03:10)
  • Ariel learns that Ireland invented Halloween (01:08:22)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
Play

The Rewatchables: ‘In the Line of Fire’ | Clint Eastwood’s Political Thriller

Bill and Chris have a rendezvous with death by rewatching the 1993 political thriller ‘In the Line of Fire’

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan