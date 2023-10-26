Tony Khan Presents Ric Flair as a Gift to Sting



David kicks off the show with the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who is the Victor Wembanyama of pro wrestling (0:30)?

Then the guys discuss the following from the world of pro wrestling:

Which pro wrestler they would love to hang out with (8:53)

More WWE International PLEs (12:41)

Kenny Omega vs. MJF on the horizon (16:28)

Ric Flair making his AEW debut as a gift to Sting (23:05)

NXT Halloween Havoc recap (32:06)

A Swerve invasion (41:36)

What are the odds Judgment Day sides with Drew or Seth after Crown Jewel (49:34)?

Who is the NBA comp to Will Ospreay?

Wrestling theme music that makes the workout playlist (60:02)

