Tony Khan Presents Ric Flair as a Gift to Sting

David kicks off the show with the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who is the Victor Wembanyama of pro wrestling (0:30)?
Then the guys discuss the following from the world of pro wrestling:
- Which pro wrestler they would love to hang out with (8:53)
- More WWE International PLEs (12:41)
- Kenny Omega vs. MJF on the horizon (16:28)
- Ric Flair making his AEW debut as a gift to Sting (23:05)
- NXT Halloween Havoc recap (32:06)
- A Swerve invasion (41:36)
- What are the odds Judgment Day sides with Drew or Seth after Crown Jewel (49:34)?
- Who is the NBA comp to Will Ospreay?
- Wrestling theme music that makes the workout playlist (60:02)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah
