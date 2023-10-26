 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tony Khan Presents Ric Flair as a Gift to Sting

David and Kaz also talk the Victor Wembanyama of pro wrestling, Kenny Omega vs. MJF, the wrestler they’d most want to hang out with, and much more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


David kicks off the show with the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who is the Victor Wembanyama of pro wrestling (0:30)?

Then the guys discuss the following from the world of pro wrestling:

  • Which pro wrestler they would love to hang out with (8:53)
  • More WWE International PLEs (12:41)
  • Kenny Omega vs. MJF on the horizon (16:28)
  • Ric Flair making his AEW debut as a gift to Sting (23:05)
  • NXT Halloween Havoc recap (32:06)
  • A Swerve invasion (41:36)
  • What are the odds Judgment Day sides with Drew or Seth after Crown Jewel (49:34)?
  • Who is the NBA comp to Will Ospreay?
  • Wrestling theme music that makes the workout playlist (60:02)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
Play

The Rewatchables: ‘In the Line of Fire’ | Clint Eastwood’s Political Thriller

Bill and Chris have a rendezvous with death by rewatching the 1993 political thriller ‘In the Line of Fire’

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan