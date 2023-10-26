The All-Name All-Stars and the Seven Wonderings of the Season With Terrence Oglesby

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier runs through the top 30 names in college basketball for the 2023-24 season and where to find them, including some absolute gems like Tennessee Rainwater, Po’Boigh King, Puff Johnson, and more (1:57). Then Tate is joined by basketball analyst Terrence Oglesby to discuss Tate’s big questions about the upcoming NCAA season, including “Will the Pac-12 win one more championship before it implodes,” “Will Kenny Payne be the Louisville HC at the end of the season,” and more (34:22).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Terrence Oglesby
Producer: Kyle Crichton
