 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The All-Name All-Stars and the Seven Wonderings of the Season With Terrence Oglesby

Tate runs through the top 30 names in college basketball, including some absolute gems like Tennessee Rainwater, Po’Boigh King, Puff Johnson, and more

By Tate Frazier
Kentucky v Kansas State Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier runs through the top 30 names in college basketball for the 2023-24 season and where to find them, including some absolute gems like Tennessee Rainwater, Po’Boigh King, Puff Johnson, and more (1:57). Then Tate is joined by basketball analyst Terrence Oglesby to discuss Tate’s big questions about the upcoming NCAA season, including “Will the Pac-12 win one more championship before it implodes,” “Will Kenny Payne be the Louisville HC at the end of the season,” and more (34:22).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Terrence Oglesby
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
Play

The Rewatchables: ‘In the Line of Fire’ | Clint Eastwood’s Political Thriller

Bill and Chris have a rendezvous with death by rewatching the 1993 political thriller ‘In the Line of Fire’

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan