Dortmund’s Win in Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Imanol’s Journey, and Much More Champions League



There were some great games on the Champions League match day three, and Musa and Ryan begin with Dortmund’s win at Newcastle (03:13), which was much needed for Edin Terzić’s hopes of his side getting out of the group. They also chat about PSG’s win over Milan and the rest of Wednesday’s games (16:28), before moving on to some Real Sociedad hype (24:06), another Jude Bellingham goal (29:08), whether Union are missing playing home games at the Försterei (31:01) and lots more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS