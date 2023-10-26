 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dortmund’s Win in Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Imanol’s Journey, and Much More Champions League

Musa and Ryan also talk through PSG’s win over Milan, another Jude Bellingham goal, whether Union are missing playing home games at the Försterei and lots more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Newcastle United FC v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images


There were some great games on the Champions League match day three, and Musa and Ryan begin with Dortmund’s win at Newcastle (03:13), which was much needed for Edin Terzić’s hopes of his side getting out of the group. They also chat about PSG’s win over Milan and the rest of Wednesday’s games (16:28), before moving on to some Real Sociedad hype (24:06), another Jude Bellingham goal (29:08), whether Union are missing playing home games at the Försterei (31:01) and lots more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

