Eagles Film Breakdown. the Kevin Byard Trade, and Week 8 Picks!

Sheil and Shawn Syed break down the film from the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday night, then look forward to Philly’s matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders

By Sheil Kapadia
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Sheil and Shawn Syed of SumerSports break down the film from the Eagles’ 31-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday night, then look forward to Philly’s matchup against the division rival Commanders this coming Sunday. Plus, the hometown kid is now an Eagle! Former Titans safety Kevin Byard was acquired via trade on Monday. What type of impact could he have on the secondary?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Shawn Syed
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

