Who the Hell Is MAGA Mike?

Tara and Tina Nguyen explain how Johnson got the speaker position and discuss the implications of his election

By Tara Palmeri
Speaker Vote Johnson Oct 25 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images


After a few chaotic weeks, House Republicans finally elected a House speaker on Wednesday ... and it’s someone you’d never expect. Tara sits down with fellow Puck correspondent Tina Nguyen to break down how exactly Mike Johnson wound up with the speaker position and what it means for the MAGA movement, potential aid to Ukraine, and a possible government shutdown.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Tina Nguyen
Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

