Who the Hell Is MAGA Mike?



After a few chaotic weeks, House Republicans finally elected a House speaker on Wednesday ... and it’s someone you’d never expect. Tara sits down with fellow Puck correspondent Tina Nguyen to break down how exactly Mike Johnson wound up with the speaker position and what it means for the MAGA movement, potential aid to Ukraine, and a possible government shutdown.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Tina Nguyen

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify