Opening Night First Impressions

Justin, Rob, and Wos give their thoughts on the NBA’s opening night games. They start off with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who didn’t skip a beat against the Lakers (03:47). They then discuss the Suns’ win over the Warriors, Devin Booker’s continued improvement, and Chris Paul’s debut in Golden State (28:13). After, they touch on Giannis’s extension with the Bucks (47:35) and the wave of rookie contract extensions (54:54).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
