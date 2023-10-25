 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening Night First Impressions

Justin, Rob, and Wos break down all of the opening night games and discuss Giannis’s extension with the Bucks 

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos give their thoughts on the NBA’s opening night games. They start off with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who didn’t skip a beat against the Lakers (03:47). They then discuss the Suns’ win over the Warriors, Devin Booker’s continued improvement, and Chris Paul’s debut in Golden State (28:13). After, they touch on Giannis’s extension with the Bucks (47:35) and the wave of rookie contract extensions (54:54).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

