What’s Next for Randy Orton When He Returns? Plus, Hotline Callers Book Roman Reigns Breaking Hulk and Bruno’s Records!

Ben, Khal, and Brian also talk Survivor Series and WWE’s interest in Will Ospreay

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by discussing Bad Bunny hosting SNL (1:24). Then they tap into the following headlines:

  • Randy Orton likely returning at Survivor Series (3:50)
  • WWE being “very interested” in Will Ospreay (14:47)
  • Raw vs. SmackDown not currently being the plan for Survivor Series (23:50)

Later, in “They Said What?!,” they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for a plethora of takes, including ones about booking LA Knight for a World Heavyweight Championship run, Roman Reigns passing Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino’s records, Dominik Mysterio as world champion, and a needed change for Montez Ford. (32:39)

Last, they talk through last night’s NXT (56:27) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (58:07).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

