The Eagles showed out in kelly green, improving to 6-1 with a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Sheil and Ben break down what tilted the game in the Birds’ favor, including how stifling the defense was going against such a high-powered offense. Plus, Jalen Hurts’s connection with A.J. Brown was spectacular yet again.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify