The 2023-24 NBA Season Entrance Survey

The guys hypothesize who will be the next star to be traded, highlight their favorite league pass teams, and give their season award predictions and Finals picks

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing Steven Adams’s season-ending knee injury and what it means for the Grizzlies going forward (3:05). Then, the guys dive into their entrance survey for the upcoming season and hypothesize who will be the next star to be traded (12:31), highlight their favorite league pass teams (20:43), and give their season award predictions and Finals picks (1:03:44).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

