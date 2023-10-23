The 2023-24 NBA Season Entrance Survey

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing Steven Adams’s season-ending knee injury and what it means for the Grizzlies going forward (3:05). Then, the guys dive into their entrance survey for the upcoming season and hypothesize who will be the next star to be traded (12:31), highlight their favorite league pass teams (20:43), and give their season award predictions and Finals picks (1:03:44).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
