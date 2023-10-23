 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 7 Recap: Lamar’s Takeover, the Bad QB Bowl, and Trying to Find 10 Good WRs

The guys recap Week 7, starting with the Eagles’ win. Plus, they talk about the disappointing start for a lot of highly drafted wide receivers, and much more.

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


The guys recap Week 7, starting with the Eagles’ win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. They also talk about the bad teams and backup quarterbacks who got wins, as well as the disappointing start to the season for a lot of highly drafted wide receivers. Then, they discuss whether Lamar Jackson should be the MVP favorite.

Hosts: Danny_Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

