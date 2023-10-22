 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pats Upset the Bills With James White. Plus, Belichick’s Contract.

Brian also gives his thoughts on Bijan Robinson and how the NFL handles injury reports

By Brian Barrett
NFL: OCT 22 Bills at Patriots Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Patriots’ dramatic victory over the Bills, Bill O’Brien and the offense’s good day, the defensive game plan against Josh Allen, playing with Rob Gronkowski, and more (0:50). Then, Brian offers some thoughts on Bill Belichick’s reported contract extension last offseason and what it all means regarding Bill, Robert Kraft, and Mac Jones (45:00). Finally, Brian ends with some thoughts on running back Bijan Robinson’s no-show today, how the NFL handles injury reports, and a burgeoning sports betting industry (1:07:30).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Arsenal Vs. Chelsea and Remembering Sir Bobby Charlton

Musa Okwonga and Clive Palmer join to discuss the 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Chelsea

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

‘Gen V’ Midseason Check-in

Jess, Jomi, and Steve discuss what’s working for them so far this season, some of their favorite problematic characters, and where they think the show is going

By Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and 1 more
Play

Islam Makhachev KO’s Alex Volkanovski, Silences Doubters at UFC 294

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer instant reaction to Islam Makhachev’s stunning knockout win over UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

UFC 294 Reaction: Did Islam Makhachev Just Start Alex Volkanovski’s Downfall? Plus, Kamaru Usman Finds the Khamzat Chimaev Blueprint and Another Bizarre Johnny Walker Moment!

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck discuss a shocking main event and so much more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Final With Desi 

Johnny talks with one of the season winners, Desi Williams, to talk through the final challenge

By Johnny Bananas

Did ‘Daryl Dixon’ Reanimate ‘The Walking Dead’?

Plus, looking forward to what’s next for the franchise

By Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh