Pats Upset the Bills With James White. Plus, Belichick’s Contract.

Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Patriots’ dramatic victory over the Bills, Bill O’Brien and the offense’s good day, the defensive game plan against Josh Allen, playing with Rob Gronkowski, and more (0:50). Then, Brian offers some thoughts on Bill Belichick’s reported contract extension last offseason and what it all means regarding Bill, Robert Kraft, and Mac Jones (45:00). Finally, Brian ends with some thoughts on running back Bijan Robinson’s no-show today, how the NFL handles injury reports, and a burgeoning sports betting industry (1:07:30).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
