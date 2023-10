Jess, Jomi, and Steve are ready to dive back into the wild world of Gen V, while highlighting episodes four through six. They discuss what’s working for them so far this season, some of their favorite problematic characters within the world of The Boys and Gen V, and where they think the show is going.

Hosts: Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

