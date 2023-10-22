UFC 294 Reaction: Did Islam Makhachev Just Start Alex Volkanovski’s Downfall? Plus, Kamaru Usman Finds the Khamzat Chimaev Blueprint and Another Bizarre Johnny Walker Moment!



After a strong showing against Islam Makhachev in February, Alexander Volkanovski made the world believe he could pull off a legacy-defining upset in Abu Dhabi. However, the exact opposite scenario unfolded: Makhachev stunned Volkanovski with a first-round headlock that sent Volkanovski to the canvas, stealing away the crown of invincibility.

In today’s UFC 294 reaction episode, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss the shocking main event, whether Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje should get the next crack at Makhachev, Kamaru Usman’s incredible performance against Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event, whether Chimaev or Dricus Du Plessis deserves the title fight with Sean Strickland, the cursed light heavyweight division and the bizarre no contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, and so much more.

TOPICS:

Intro (00:00)

Islam Makhachev’s stunning knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski (01:00)

Whether Volkanovski will regret taking this fight on short notice (09:18)

Comparing Makhachev’s resume to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s (16:52)

Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira next for the lightweight title? (21:00)

Kamaru Usman’s moral victory against Khamzat Chimaev (32:37)

How Dricus Du Plessis might feel about the Chimaev title shot case (40:27)

The debacle between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev (51:34)

What’s next for Muhammad Mokaev (01:03:12)

Volkanovski’s emotional words after the fight (01:10:10)

Male Fighter of the Year so far in 2023? (01:16:11)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

