Unders Continue to Crush, but Why Aren’t the Games Competitive? Plus, Dolphins-Eagles Preview, Bets Bets, and More!



Sharp and House begin by exploring the correlation between unders hitting at a high rate and games that aren’t competitive (1:00). Then, Warren explains why the Falcons’ strategy of playing games close makes them a good teaser leg (12:00), and they discuss if Justin Herbert is due for a bounce back (32:00). Next, they share their favorite plays for Sunday’s matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles (40:00), before closing the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (52:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

