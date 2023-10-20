‘Loki’ Season 2 Episode 3 Instant Reactions



It was only a matter of time. The Midnight Boys are here to discuss their reactions to the third episode of Season 2 of Loki (09:10). They bring forth the debut of Victor Timely and get into Ravonna’s new mission with Miss Minutes! Also, they break down some of the more surprising moments from this episode, and where this season stands at the halfway mark.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

