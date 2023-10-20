 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Loki’ Season 2 Episode 3 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys break down some of the more surprising moments from this episode, and where this season stands at the halfway mark

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Disney+


It was only a matter of time. The Midnight Boys are here to discuss their reactions to the third episode of Season 2 of Loki (09:10). They bring forth the debut of Victor Timely and get into Ravonna’s new mission with Miss Minutes! Also, they break down some of the more surprising moments from this episode, and where this season stands at the halfway mark.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Play

The Children of Horror 

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman takes us through his list of horror films’ most memorable kids

By Adam Nayman

The Legend of John Joseph Mathews

More than 80 years before David Grann and Martin Scorsese, an Osage author wrote about the era of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ This is his story.

By Brian Phillips

Unders Continue to Crush, but Why Aren’t the Games Competitive? Plus, Dolphins-Eagles Preview, Bets Bets, and More!

Sharp and House also discuss if Justin Herbert is due for a bounce back

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

A Humanitarian Crisis, and Yung Joc vs. Lustful Eyes

Van and Rachel also talk about lawyer Sydney Powell pleading guilty and possibly flipping on Trump

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Premier League
Play

The Pyramids of Allcott: Premier League Managers

James Allcott is joined by Sharky, Fuad Cadani, and Cai Jones to discuss, debate, and argue who should be crowned the most "impactful" manager of the Premier League era

By James Lawrence Allcott

2023-24 Semi-Bold NBA Season Predictions

Verno and KOC also break down the news of assistant coach Terry Stott’s departure from Bucks, as well as the never-ending drama with James Harden

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon