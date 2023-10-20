 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 7 Matchups: Dolphins-Eagles, Why NFL Offenses Stink, and the Chiefs Are Boring

They discuss system QBs running the league, how the Detroit Lions being awesome is good for the league, the You Don’t Wanna Be Out Here Award, and more

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Dolphins-Eagles is the perfect example of speed vs. power, system QBs running the league, how Lamar Jackson is the Daniel Radcliffe of the NFL, why the Detroit Lions being awesome is good for the league, the You Don’t Wanna Be Out Here Award, and much more (2:43). “You guys want to do some emails?” (66:52)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady

