Week 4 Recap: The Bills Dominate the Dolphins, the Bengals and Patriots Get Blown Out, and Lamar for MVP?

Nora and Steven start by talking about the Buffalo Bills dominating the Miami Dolphins at home, 48-20. They discuss any concerns they have moving forward about the Dolphins, Josh Allen’s incredible performance, and more. Then, they discuss their Week 4 winners and losers, including the Eagles, Texans, Bears, and Rams (20:01), before wrapping up with the take purge (1:12:11).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
