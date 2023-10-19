Dave and Chris Eat in New Orleans, the Worst Type of Diner on the Planet, and New Orleans Vs. Jacksonville



It’s the return of Dave After Dark: New Orleans edition as Dave records from Louisiana and gets into traveling with Chris Ying to the Big Easy. He kicks off the episode by naming the three dishes he must eat every time he visits New Orleans.

Dave and Chris then recount a story of eating at a restaurant and overhearing possibly the worst type of diner on the planet, and they discuss why Dave wants to meet more of these types of people.

The week’s Pro Football Food Weekly gets into the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, but New Orleans’s robust representation in the five Ss proves far too much for the humble offerings of northeastern Florida.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS