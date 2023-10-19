 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is There Anyone in the GOP That Has Fewer Than Four Enemies?

Tara joins U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong on Capitol Hill to pull back the curtain on a chaotic and deeply divided House Speaker race

By Tara Palmeri
United States Representative Kelly Armstrong... Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Tara joins U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota) on Capitol Hill to pull back the curtain on a chaotic and deeply divided House Speaker race. They discuss the likelihood of a Jim Jordan victory, search for bipartisan possibilities, and speculate on how the GOP will be able to climb out of its internal turmoil.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Kelly Armstrong
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

