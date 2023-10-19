Is There Anyone in the GOP That Has Fewer Than Four Enemies?

Tara joins U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota) on Capitol Hill to pull back the curtain on a chaotic and deeply divided House Speaker race. They discuss the likelihood of a Jim Jordan victory, search for bipartisan possibilities, and speculate on how the GOP will be able to climb out of its internal turmoil.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Kelly Armstrong
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
