Jim Boeheim Pressers, Big J Lessons, and the Future of Play-By-Play With Drew Carter



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by ESPN’s Drew Carter to discuss Jim Boeheim joining ESPN, Carter’s time at Syracuse and live Boeheim press conferences, as well as his new gig as play-by-play announcer for the Boston Celtics, calling the NFL Toy Story game, and more (2:10). Then, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including some good news from Dickie V, Angel Reese’s new Reebok deal, the 2024 freshman class, and more (40:30).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Drew Carter

Producer: Kyle Crichton

