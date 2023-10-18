Preseason Power Rankings, Part 5



Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with the finale of their preseason NBA power rankings, this time talking about the teams slotted fifth to first. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and identify this season’s swing player.

Lakers: 3:40

Suns: 22:32

Celtics: 37:55

Bucks: 1:00:45

Nuggets: 1:11:06

Listen to all the Group Chat preseason power rankings here!

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS