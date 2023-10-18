 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason Power Rankings, Part 5

Justin, Rob, and Wos are back for the final part of their power rankings! This time, they go through the Lakers, Celtics, and more.

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with the finale of their preseason NBA power rankings, this time talking about the teams slotted fifth to first. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and identify this season’s swing player.

Lakers: 3:40
Suns: 22:32
Celtics: 37:55
Bucks: 1:00:45
Nuggets: 1:11:06

Listen to all the Group Chat preseason power rankings here!

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

