Preseason Power Rankings, Part 4



Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with Part 4 of their preseason NBA power rankings, this time talking about the teams slotted 10th to sixth. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and identify this season’s swing player.

Cleveland Cavaliers: 3:30

Memphis Grizzlies: 21:30

Philadelphia 76ers: 39:26

Miami Heat: 51:14

Golden State Warriors: 1:04:37

If you missed the beginning of the rankings, listen here!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

