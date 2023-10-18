 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preseason Power Rankings, Part 4

Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with Part 4 of their preseason NBA power rankings, this time talking about the teams slotted 10th to sixth

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with Part 4 of their preseason NBA power rankings, this time talking about the teams slotted 10th to sixth. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and identify this season’s swing player.

Cleveland Cavaliers: 3:30
Memphis Grizzlies: 21:30
Philadelphia 76ers: 39:26
Miami Heat: 51:14
Golden State Warriors: 1:04:37

If you missed the beginning of the rankings, listen here!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Los Angeles Equality Awards
Play

Slayyyter on ‘Superficial,’ Fame, and Her Upcoming Tour

Pop star Slayyyter joins to discuss her beginnings in the music industry, her love of Heidi’s ‘Superficial’ album, how being famous has changed in the past 15 years, and her dating life

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Lydia and Aaliyah on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5

Callie Curry joins Erika to break down the odd dynamic between Uche, Lydia, and Aaliyah and discuss how bonds are formed on reality TV

By Erika Ramirez and Callie Curry

“Louisiana Community College”

Jason talks about the Bears with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown, then digs into some preseason basketball

By Jason Goff

How Long Can the Live Concert Boom Last?

Live shows are on a hot streak amid the post-pandemic rise of the experience economy

By Matthew Belloni
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Play

Sharky Is President of Football

James Allcott is joined by Sharky, Fuad Cadani, and Cai Jones to discuss a wide variety of subjects, including five changes Sharky would make to football

By James Lawrence Allcott

MLB Playoff Update, NFL Week 6 Recap, and Betaches

The biggest story lines from the NFL, college football, and the MLB postseason

By Cousin Sal Iacono