 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Phillies Take a 2-0 Lead in the NLCS

Next, the series heads west to Arizona

By Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


The Phillies demolished the Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of the NLCS. Sheil gives some takeaways from what we’ve seen thus far in the series. Plus, he gives a sneak peek at Game 3, as the Phils head west to Arizona.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

The Celts Look Like a Wagon. Plus, Ted Johnson on the Fading Pats Season.

Brian also talks about how the Red Sox’s GM search is going so far

By Brian Barrett

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Rob Mahoney go over the amazing performances from the second episode and make some predictions

By Mallory Rubin and Rob Mahoney

UFC 294 Preview: “Alex Volkanovski Shouldn’t Have Taken This Fight!” Plus, Dillon Danis Made a Fool of Himself!

Volk’s quest for legacy, and Khamzat Chimaev’s final test

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

C.J. Uzomah Talks About the Jets’ Win Over the Eagles

Plus, Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk about the Giants’ struggles

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz

How to Handicap Backup QBs, and Are Unders a Lock?

Plus, picks of the week that includes Ravens-Lions and Broncos-Packers

By Raheem Palmer

It’s Time to Give Montez Ford the Keys, Reacting to LA Knight Vs. Roman Reigns, and Pro Wrestling Needs More Tapered Pants!

Plus, Rosenberg and Dip talk the Dom Mysterio heat and new Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis

By Peter Rosenberg