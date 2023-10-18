Phillies Take a 2-0 Lead in the NLCS



The Phillies demolished the Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of the NLCS. Sheil gives some takeaways from what we’ve seen thus far in the series. Plus, he gives a sneak peek at Game 3, as the Phils head west to Arizona.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

