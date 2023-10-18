MLB Playoff Update, NFL Week 6 Recap, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 kick off the podcast by diving right into a recap of the NL and AL championship series, and a preview of Wednesday’s odds before jumping into the biggest story lines from Week 6 in the NFL. Then, they move on to a recap of the past weekend in college football (35:25), before finally sharing their betaches from the weekend to close things out (56:23).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
