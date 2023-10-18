Power Ranking the Players We’re Thinking About Dropping



Power Hour! Discussing the top players it might be time to let go of heading into Week 7, including Jahan Dotson’s talent, JSN’s upside, Zach Ertz’s volume, and much more (2:45). “You guys want to do some emails?” (53:07)

Matt Canada is ruining Najee Harris’s career (3:26)

“You were the chosen one! It was said that you would be more than a bench WR, not join them!” (7:36)

Maybe Steve Smith Sr. is right about Jerry Jeudy (10:43)

Just because Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a cool name doesn’t mean he deserves a spot on your roster (14:06)

What in the world is going on with Dameon Pierce?! (19:30)

Can Jahmyr Gibbs still bounce back this season? (22:16)

Stop trying to make Elijah Moore happen (28:18)

Javonte Williams [sigh] (33:02)

Zach Ertz had to fall off at some point. Are we really that surprised? (36:37)

More like Dalvin COOKED, amirite? (38:40)

