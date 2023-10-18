 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Power Ranking the Players We’re Thinking About Dropping

Is it time to let go of Najee Harris, Elijah Moore, or Zach Ertz? The guys break it down.

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images


Power Hour! Discussing the top players it might be time to let go of heading into Week 7, including Jahan Dotson’s talent, JSN’s upside, Zach Ertz’s volume, and much more (2:45). “You guys want to do some emails?” (53:07)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

  • Matt Canada is ruining Najee Harris’s career (3:26)
  • “You were the chosen one! It was said that you would be more than a bench WR, not join them!” (7:36)
  • Maybe Steve Smith Sr. is right about Jerry Jeudy (10:43)
  • Just because Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a cool name doesn’t mean he deserves a spot on your roster (14:06)
  • What in the world is going on with Dameon Pierce?! (19:30)
  • Can Jahmyr Gibbs still bounce back this season? (22:16)
  • Stop trying to make Elijah Moore happen (28:18)
  • Javonte Williams [sigh] (33:02)
  • Zach Ertz had to fall off at some point. Are we really that surprised? (36:37)
  • More like Dalvin COOKED, amirite? (38:40)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Phillies Take a 2-0 Lead in the NLCS

Next, the series heads west to Arizona

By Sheil Kapadia

The Celts Look Like a Wagon. Plus, Ted Johnson on the Fading Pats Season.

Brian also talks about how the Red Sox’s GM search is going so far

By Brian Barrett

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Rob Mahoney go over the amazing performances from the second episode and make some predictions

By Mallory Rubin and Rob Mahoney

UFC 294 Preview: “Alex Volkanovski Shouldn’t Have Taken This Fight!” Plus, Dillon Danis Made a Fool of Himself!

Volk’s quest for legacy, and Khamzat Chimaev’s final test

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

C.J. Uzomah Talks About the Jets’ Win Over the Eagles

Plus, Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk about the Giants’ struggles

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz

How to Handicap Backup QBs, and Are Unders a Lock?

Plus, picks of the week that includes Ravens-Lions and Broncos-Packers

By Raheem Palmer