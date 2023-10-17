 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Celts Look Like a Wagon. Plus, Ted Johnson on the Fading Pats Season.

Brian also talks about how the Red Sox’s GM search is going so far

By Brian Barrett
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics-Knicks preseason game, including an impressive performance from Jayson Tatum, and explains why he is so excited about this team entering the season (0:30). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson about the woeful Patriots season, why Belichick’s teams have struggled in recent years, Robert Kraft’s role in this mess, and more (34:15). Then, Brian and Jamie take a couple emails and discuss the Red Sox’s bumpy GM search so far (1:24:15).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ted Johnson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

