The Celts Look Like a Wagon. Plus, Ted Johnson on the Fading Pats Season.

Brian recaps the Celtics-Knicks preseason game, including an impressive performance from Jayson Tatum, and explains why he is so excited about this team entering the season (0:30). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson about the woeful Patriots season, why Belichick’s teams have struggled in recent years, Robert Kraft’s role in this mess, and more (34:15). Then, Brian and Jamie take a couple emails and discuss the Red Sox’s bumpy GM search so far (1:24:15).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ted Johnson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
