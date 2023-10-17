UFC 294 Preview: “Alex Volkanovski Shouldn’t Have Taken This Fight!” Plus, Dillon Danis Made a Fool of Himself!



On Saturday, Alexander Volkanovski will look to become the fifth double champion in UFC history. To get there, he faces old foe Islam Makhachev in the house that his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov built in Abu Dhabi. To celebrate the occasion, Ariel, Chuck, Petesy, and LST discuss Volkanovski’s crazy quest, whether we’re surprised by his ballsy decision to accept this fight at the last minute, and whether Volkanovski has it in him to dethrone the Muslim world’s beloved champion.

Then, the guys break down the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, debating what kind of threat the former welterweight champion Usman poses to the bulldozing Chimaev. Plus, the guys talk about the stakes for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker before taking some Discord questions and tending to the madness that was last weekend’s Misfits Boxing card in Manchester, England. Oh, and some breaking news about Showtime’s decision to leave the combat sports business and what this means for the future (or fate?) of Bellator.

(00:00) - Intro

(03:55) - The end of Showtime Sports

(16:04) - Volkanovski’s crazy decision to accept this fight

(24:27) - What makes Volk different from other fighters

(35:30) - Why Islam Makhachev doesn’t connect well with the audience

(40:38) - Predictions for the UFC 294 main event

(44:33) - The stakes for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

(54:32) - Irishman Johnny Walker’s journey to the UFC title

(1:00:50) - Discord questions

(1:09:22) - Embarrassing performances from Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury last Saturday

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

