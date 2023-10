‌Raheem is joined by The Lines’ Eli Hershkovich to discuss how to judge the backup QBs going into NFL Week 7, totals, and picks of the week that includes the Ravens-Lions and Packers-Broncos matchups.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Raheem Palmer

Guest: Eli Hershkovich

Producer: Stefan Anderson‌

