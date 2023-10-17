 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s Time to Give Montez Ford the Keys, Reacting to LA Knight Vs. Roman Reigns, and Pro Wrestling Needs More Tapered Pants!

Plus, Rosenberg and Dip talk the Dom Mysterio heat and new Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


From his palatial New York City estate, Rosenberg is joined by super-agent Diperstein for the standard combination of pro wrestling and nonsense you’ve come to expect from this program. Today, the guys discuss:

  • (0:00) The LA Knight build and why Rosenberg is beginning to see Dip’s point of view
  • (20:32) The intertwining of social media and pro wrestling
  • (32:56) Dom Mysterio heat
  • (36:35) The holdup with Montez Ford and why Dip feels it’s time to make him a major star
  • (41:38) New Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis

Plus, Andrew Goldstein talks LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns, and Rosenberg teaches Instagram to his dad.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Dip
Guest: Andrew Goldstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

