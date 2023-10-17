 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter in a Time of War, Weekend NFL Audio, and More on Paying for Interviews

Bryan and David also highlight a few interviews with MLB player Nick Castellanos and a play-by-play comment from Mike Tirico on clock management

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Social Media - Disinformation - Photo Illustration Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Bryan and David talk through the news that Aaron Rodgers is receiving a paycheck in exchange for his interviews on The Pat McAfee Show (0:36). Then, they further discuss Twitter’s approach to covering the war in the Middle East with actions such as removing moderators and promoting accounts with a blue check mark (15:44). Later, they get into more Weekend Audio, where they highlight a few interviews with MLB player Nick Castellanos and a play-by-play comment from Mike Tirico on clock management (27:15). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Jada’s Book Tour and the Humanity in Conversation

Van and Rachel also talk about California’s new "Ebony Alert" system

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Is Here. Is It Worthy of the Hype?

Sean and Amanda discuss the surprise box office smash hit of the year, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

“Nude” by Radiohead

Our dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with its third track, "Nude"—a song that took the band over 10 years to get right

By Cole Cuchna

The Greatest Weekend of Rugby of All Time: RWC Heartbreak and Heroes

Plus, Portugal captain Tomas Appleton joins the show and talks about how many of the squad have been snapped up with professional contracts

By The Rugby Pod

Phillies Win! Takeaways from Game 1 of the NLCS.

Sheil Kapadia also looks ahead to the Game 2 matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks

By Sheil Kapadia

The Most Chargers-ish Loss, Jim Schwartz is the New Vic Fangio, and More Big Takeaways from Week 6

Sheil and Ben also discuss some of their trade deadline fantasies and reveal the poseur teams that we won’t be seeing in the Super Bowl

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak