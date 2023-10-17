Twitter in a Time of War, Weekend NFL Audio, and More on Paying for Interviews

Bryan and David talk through the news that Aaron Rodgers is receiving a paycheck in exchange for his interviews on The Pat McAfee Show (0:36). Then, they further discuss Twitter’s approach to covering the war in the Middle East with actions such as removing moderators and promoting accounts with a blue check mark (15:44). Later, they get into more Weekend Audio, where they highlight a few interviews with MLB player Nick Castellanos and a play-by-play comment from Mike Tirico on clock management (27:15). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS