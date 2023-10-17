Has Trump Plugged the Leaks?



Tara starts the pod by delivering an update on the race for House speaker. She’s then joined by Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary for Donald Trump. They dive into Sarah’s experiences working within the chaos and examine the adjustments that the current Trump campaign team has made to limit the flow of information going in and out of the organization and to maintain its edge over its political rivals.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Sarah Matthews

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify