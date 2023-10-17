 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Has Trump Plugged the Leaks?

Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary for Donald Trump, joins to examine the adjustments that the current Trump campaign team has made to limit the flow of information going in and out of the organization

By Tara Palmeri
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 16, 2023 Photo by James Devaney/GC Images


Tara starts the pod by delivering an update on the race for House speaker. She’s then joined by Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary for Donald Trump. They dive into Sarah’s experiences working within the chaos and examine the adjustments that the current Trump campaign team has made to limit the flow of information going in and out of the organization and to maintain its edge over its political rivals.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Sarah Matthews
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

