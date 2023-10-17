The Most Chargers-ish Loss, Jim Schwartz is the New Vic Fangio, and More Big Takeaways from Week 6

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Cowboys’ victory over the Chargers on MNF. Then, they examine Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s impressive record against Kyle Shanahan–coached teams and applaud C.J. Stroud’s development in Houston (14:25). Next, Sheil details who he thinks are the three best coaches in the NFL, while Ben goes over the Titans’ continued woes (35:11). They end the pod by discussing some of their trade deadline fantasies and reveal the poseur teams that we won’t be seeing in the Super Bowl (49:12).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
