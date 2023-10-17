 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Denver’s Dynasty Plans, Dame’s Debut, and NBA Preseason Observations

Plus, can Ben Simmons return to form as a defensive force?

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC open the show by discussing Kevin’s latest article detailing Nuggets GM Calvin Booth’s desire to build a dynasty in Denver (01:36). Damian Lillard made his Bucks debut over the weekend, as the guys share what they like about the Dame-Giannis duo, then discuss the biggest questions surrounding the Lakers heading into the season (25:01). The guys next debate whether Ben Simmons can return to form as a defensive force after a strong preseason showing, and the latest around James Harden (33:40). Is Terance Mann really the holdup in a Harden trade to the Clippers? Also, the guys discuss the snake-bitten Pelicans, as well as their excitement for Jabari Smith Jr.’s development (48:36).

Read KOC’s article about Calvin Booth and the Nuggets here.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

The Tragedy of Picking Sides in the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Author Peter Beinart joins Derek to further discuss the war between Israel and Hamas

By Derek Thompson

The Rattle and Hum of Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

The Rattle and Hum of Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

By Adam Nayman

‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

Bill, Chris, and Sean revisit the 1993 comedy ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer,’ starring Mike Myers, Nancy Travis, and Anthony LaPaglia

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

With injuries and byes starting to wreak havoc on the fantasy season, who are some emerging must-adds?

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

More and More and More Taylor | Jam Session

The tour, the movie, the NFL. All things related to our favorite celebrity.

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

First Impressions of ‘Spider-Man 2’ and Revisiting ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Ben and Jess are here to tell you everything you need to know ahead of the latest Spider-Man game!

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons