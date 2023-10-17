Denver’s Dynasty Plans, Dame’s Debut, and NBA Preseason Observations



Verno and KOC open the show by discussing Kevin’s latest article detailing Nuggets GM Calvin Booth’s desire to build a dynasty in Denver (01:36). Damian Lillard made his Bucks debut over the weekend, as the guys share what they like about the Dame-Giannis duo, then discuss the biggest questions surrounding the Lakers heading into the season (25:01). The guys next debate whether Ben Simmons can return to form as a defensive force after a strong preseason showing, and the latest around James Harden (33:40). Is Terance Mann really the holdup in a Harden trade to the Clippers? Also, the guys discuss the snake-bitten Pelicans, as well as their excitement for Jabari Smith Jr.’s development (48:36).

Read KOC’s article about Calvin Booth and the Nuggets here.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts