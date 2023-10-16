 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

With injuries and byes starting to wreak havoc on the fantasy season, who are some emerging must-adds?

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 7 (2:23). “You guys want to do some emails?” (41:46)

RB: Jordan Mason/Elijah Mitchell (49ers), Craig Reynolds (Lions), and Roschon Johnson (Bears) (2:55)

WR: Curtis Samuel (Commanders), Rashee Rice (Chiefs), and Wan’Dale Robinson (Giants) (18:55)

TE: Michael Mayer (Raiders), Luke Musgrave (Packers), and Jonnu Smith (Falcons) (26:57)

QB: Sam Howell (Commanders) (33:46)

D/ST: New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Pittsburgh Steelers (38:32)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady

