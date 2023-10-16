Brock Purdy Overreactions and Card Show Grail Pickups

Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing card guys’ overreactions to Brock Purdy’s lackluster performance against the Browns, and they also look at the quarterback card market (02:35). Then, they detail their experience at the Nashville Card Show (20:09) and talk about the WWE-Panini lawsuit (30:38) before delving into the newest releases (35:05). Finally, they end with your mailbag questions (51:09)!
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
