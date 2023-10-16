 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brock Purdy Overreactions and Card Show Grail Pickups

Plus, Mike and Jesse break down the WWE-Panini lawsuit

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
NFL: OCT 15 49ers at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing card guys’ overreactions to Brock Purdy’s lackluster performance against the Browns, and they also look at the quarterback card market (02:35). Then, they detail their experience at the Nashville Card Show (20:09) and talk about the WWE-Panini lawsuit (30:38) before delving into the newest releases (35:05). Finally, they end with your mailbag questions (51:09)!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Howard Beck Joins ‘Real Ones,’ Damian Lillard’s Bucks Preseason Debut, and What Wemby’s Hybrid Play Style Means for the NBA Big Man

Plus, the guys talk about the new era of star player empowerment

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

What ‘Loki’ Could Have Been. Plus, ‘The Gold’ Season Finale.

Chris and Andy talk about the second episode of ‘Loki’ Season 2 and what the show could have looked like had it been more of a ‘Doctor Who’–style series

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Super Bowl Contenders Struggle, Top 10 NFL Prospects, and the Best CFB Win This Season With Todd McShay

Plus, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Adding Nick Aldis to the History of Smackdown General Managers

Plus, David and Kaz talk Adam Copeland’s promo with Ricky Starks, Roman Reigns’s face-to-face encounter with LA Knight, and the impact of Jade’s backstage meeting with Charlotte Flair

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Secret Scrimmage SZN, the AP Top 25, and Players You Need to Know Now With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann also share some "unbreakable" college basketball records and close the show with some shout-outs

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

The Hollywood Stock Market: Travis Kelce’s Media Career, Netflix With Ads, Mega Music Docs, and More!

Matt and Lucas Shaw also discuss the latest update in the ongoing actors strike

By Matthew Belloni