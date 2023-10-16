Howard Beck Joins ‘Real Ones,’ Damian Lillard’s Bucks Preseason Debut, and What Wemby’s Hybrid Play Style Means for the NBA Big Man

Logan and Raja are joined by The Ringer’s Howard Beck to give their first impressions of Damian Lillard’s Milwaukee Bucks preseason debut and discuss why building on-court chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo is so important (2:00). Along the way, the guys discuss this new era of star player empowerment and how it’s impacting the rest of the league. Later, they talk about the arrival of San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama and what his hybrid play style means for the NBA big man (37:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS