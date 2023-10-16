Adding Nick Aldis to the History of Smackdown General Managers

David and Kaz are back after a weekend full of wrestling to discuss the following:
- Adam Copeland’s promo with Ricky Starks (4:07)
- Roman Reigns going face-to-face with LA Knight (8:30)
- The impact of Jade’s backstage meeting with Charlotte Flair (15:26)
- Nick Aldis joining WWE and becoming the Smackdown general manager (37:00)
