Adding Nick Aldis to the History of Smackdown General Managers

Plus, David and Kaz talk Adam Copeland’s promo with Ricky Starks, Roman Reigns’s face-to-face encounter with LA Knight, and the impact of Jade’s backstage meeting with Charlotte Flair

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz are back after a weekend full of wrestling to discuss the following:

  • Adam Copeland’s promo with Ricky Starks (4:07)
  • Roman Reigns going face-to-face with LA Knight (8:30)
  • The impact of Jade’s backstage meeting with Charlotte Flair (15:26)
  • Nick Aldis joining WWE and becoming the Smackdown general manager (37:00)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

