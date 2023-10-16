Adding Nick Aldis to the History of Smackdown General Managers



David and Kaz are back after a weekend full of wrestling to discuss the following:

Adam Copeland’s promo with Ricky Starks (4:07)

Roman Reigns going face-to-face with LA Knight (8:30)

The impact of Jade’s backstage meeting with Charlotte Flair (15:26)

Nick Aldis joining WWE and becoming the Smackdown general manager (37:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

