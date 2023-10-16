Man Utd Takeover, the Beckham Documentary, and Some World Cup 2030 Thoughts



Musa and Ryan begin with the latest news about the protracted Manchester United takeover (1:55), where it looks like Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to acquire a 25 percent stake in the club. They then move on to discussing the Netflix Beckham documentary (8:52), including the great bits it includes and what it leaves out, before finishing off with some thoughts about the 2030 men’s World Cup being set to take place in six nations across three continents (44:14).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS