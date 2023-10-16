 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Man Utd Takeover, the Beckham Documentary, and Some World Cup 2030 Thoughts

Musa and Ryan discuss the protracted Manchester United takeover and the 2030 men’s World Cup, set to take place in six nations across three continents

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with the latest news about the protracted Manchester United takeover (1:55), where it looks like Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to acquire a 25 percent stake in the club. They then move on to discussing the Netflix Beckham documentary (8:52), including the great bits it includes and what it leaves out, before finishing off with some thoughts about the 2030 men’s World Cup being set to take place in six nations across three continents (44:14).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

