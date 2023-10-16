Jets Upset Philly, Giants Nearly Beat Bills, Bears Fall to Vikings, and Pats Lose Again

JJ talks about the Jets handing the Eagles their first defeat, and how close the Giants came to upsetting the Bills. Then, Sheil and Ben react to the Eagles’ loss, Jalen Hurts’s untimely interception, and Philly losing the turnover battle. Plus, Jason Goff discusses Justin Fields’s injury and what’s next for Chicago, before Brian Barrett and James White break down the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders.
Hosts: John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian
