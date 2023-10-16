 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Upset Philly, Giants Nearly Beat Bills, Bears Fall to Vikings, and Pats Lose Again

The ‘Local Angle’ crew covers Jalen Hurts’s untimely interception, Justin Fields’s injury, the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders, and much more from NFL Week 6

By John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and Brian Barrett

JJ talks about the Jets handing the Eagles their first defeat, and how close the Giants came to upsetting the Bills. Then, Sheil and Ben react to the Eagles’ loss, Jalen Hurts’s untimely interception, and Philly losing the turnover battle. Plus, Jason Goff discusses Justin Fields’s injury and what’s next for Chicago, before Brian Barrett and James White break down the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

