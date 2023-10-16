 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dave’s Favorite Seasonal Ingredients, the Grocery Store Price Conundrum, and the Future of Restaurant Service

Dave talks his favorite seasonal ingredients, from matsutake mushrooms to chinook to ramps

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave kicks off the episode by talking about his favorite seasonal ingredients—from matsutake mushrooms to chinook to ramps, and his reasons for each.

This episode’s Ask Dave segment gets into the high prices Americans are facing in grocery stores, and whether Dave, as a former chef, is any more or less susceptible to them.

Finally, Dave gets into a Davestradamus, where he talks about the future of restaurant service and whether automation is capable of eliminating the need for servers (and if the self-checkout at the grocery store is ever going to reach critical mass to replace checkout clerks).

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee
Additional Production Supervision: Cory McConnell

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

‘The Walking Dead’ Alone Isn’t Going to Resurrect AMC’s Glory Days

As solid as the first season of the ‘Daryl Dixon’ spinoff was, AMC will have a hard time creating the next ‘Walking Dead’ if it’s funneling most of its resources into, well, ‘The Walking Dead’

By Miles Surrey

Discussing ‘First, Best’ With Mayor Steven L. Reed

Mayor Reed discusses his early days at Morehouse College and his new memoir, ‘First, Best: Lessons in Leadership and Legacy From Today’s Civil Rights Movement’

By Bakari Sellers

Week 6 Recap: Bills Survive at Home, Eagles and Niners Suffer Their First Loss, and Backup Quarterbacks Take Center Stage

Steven and Austin also give their winners and losers from Week 6, which include the Ravens, Dolphins, and Patriots

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz

“There’s a Reason That Man Is Silent”

Jason talks about the Justin Fields injury, how it affects his future, the ineptitude of the situation, and why Jason doesn’t know who to blame

By Jason Goff

NFL Week 6 Recap: Giant Brain Farts, San Fran and Philly Fall, and the Injury Avalanche

The guys talk about the New York Giants’ miscues at the end of each half, the last of the undefeated teams losing, the dominance of some of the top defenses, and a bunch of injuries

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Jets Shock the World and a Missed Opportunity for the Giants

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills

By John Jastremski