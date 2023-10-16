Dave’s Favorite Seasonal Ingredients, the Grocery Store Price Conundrum, and the Future of Restaurant Service

Dave kicks off the episode by talking about his favorite seasonal ingredients—from matsutake mushrooms to chinook to ramps, and his reasons for each.

This episode’s Ask Dave segment gets into the high prices Americans are facing in grocery stores, and whether Dave, as a former chef, is any more or less susceptible to them.

Finally, Dave gets into a Davestradamus, where he talks about the future of restaurant service and whether automation is capable of eliminating the need for servers (and if the self-checkout at the grocery store is ever going to reach critical mass to replace checkout clerks).

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Euno Lee

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Additional Production Supervision: Cory McConnell

