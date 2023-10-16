“There’s a Reason That Man Is Silent”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens by breaking down the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings. Jason talks about the Justin Fields injury and how it affects his future and the Bears’ future. Jason breaks down the ineptitude of the situation, and why he doesn’t know who to blame (1:08). Then, he delves further into the Bears’ problems, pondering who’s going to be on the Bears offense going forward and how it can get uglier for Bears fans (16:33). Then, he talks about how disappointing this Bears season has been (34:25). To wrap the pod, Jason discusses the new dynamic in the Will Smith–Jada Pinkett-Smith relationship. He tells you why there’s a reason Will Smith has been silent throughout Jada’s press run (38:03).

