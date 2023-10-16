 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“There’s a Reason That Man Is Silent”

Jason talks about the Justin Fields injury, how it affects his future, the ineptitude of the situation, and why Jason doesn’t know who to blame

By Jason Goff
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens by breaking down the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings. Jason talks about the Justin Fields injury and how it affects his future and the Bears’ future. Jason breaks down the ineptitude of the situation, and why he doesn’t know who to blame (1:08). Then, he delves further into the Bears’ problems, pondering who’s going to be on the Bears offense going forward and how it can get uglier for Bears fans (16:33). Then, he talks about how disappointing this Bears season has been (34:25). To wrap the pod, Jason discusses the new dynamic in the Will Smith–Jada Pinkett-Smith relationship. He tells you why there’s a reason Will Smith has been silent throughout Jada’s press run (38:03).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

